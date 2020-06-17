Stephen Scott Frazier, 72, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020 in Bellingham, Washington.

He was born in Bellingham on Nov. 2, 1947, and grew up in Lynden, Washington, graduating from Lynden High School in 1965. After high school, Steve could be found working at his parents' lumber mill in Bellingham or on the ski slopes of Mt. Baker.

Steve spent the majority of his adult life in Colville, WA where he worked in the lumber industry and real estate.

He greatly enjoyed spending time with friends and family on the golf course and was an active member of the Elks Lodge.

After retiring, he moved back west, living in Vancouver before settling in Kelso.

Steve is survived by his son, Eric; daughter-in-law, Emily; grandchildren, Keely, Torin, and Jens; sister, Teresa; and brother, Michael. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Frazier and Marie Millman Frazier.

His last few months were very challenging, but seeing pictures or hearing stories from friends and family always brought a big smile to his face.

There is no memorial planned at this time. If you would like to share memories and stories of Steve with his family, please send to 2301 J St. Bellingham, WA 98225.

