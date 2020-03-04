Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 9, 2020
Steven Lee "Stargazer" Pack

Steven Lee 'Stargazer' Pack passed away peacefully on Feb. 21, 2020. He was 71 years old.
Steve was born in Hendersonville, North Carolina, to Ruth and Stanley Pack. He was the oldest of five siblings, and was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Doug.
He is survived by his loving wife Cathie, his three siblings, David, Nancy, and Kathy, and numerous cherished nieces and nephews.
Steve graduated from high school in Mexico, Missouri. After graduation he attended West Point, and later went on to serve in the Army reserves.
He spent much of his life in Missouri and the last 30 years in Northeast Washington, the last 25 years in the Colville area.
Steve loved to read books, especially about history, politics, and spirituality. He was an avid writer in his journal. He had a passion for astrology and he was valued for his insight and expertise in that area.
He was a big football fan, and had a penchant for sweets!
Steve will be deeply missed by his family and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held for him on Saturday, May 9. For more information call 509-684-1590.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Mar. 5, 2020
