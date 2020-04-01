|
Sue Carol Borders passed way peacefully on March 16, 2020, in Spokane, Washington.
She was born on Feb. 19, 1944 in Salida, Colorado to parents Leslie and Pearl (Culp) Raymond.
Sue was the ninth of 13 children born to Leslie and Pearl. She was born and raised during her early years in the Salida, Colorado, area and moved with her family to Kooskia, Idaho, in 1955.
Her father was a miner, moving wherever the work took him. Then, he began working in the mills.
Sue met Gerald James Borders at a bar in Elk City, Idaho, and the two wed in Grangeville, Idaho in June of 1961.
Shortly afterwards, Jerry was drafted into the Army and honorably served his country until his discharge.
The couple moved to the Curlew, Washington, area when he got out of the service, and then they moved back to Idaho for some time.
Sue and Jerry welcomed two children into their lives: Barbara who was born in Tonasket, Washington; and, David, who was born in Grangeville, Idajp.
Sue and Jerry moved to Kettle Falls, Washington, to raise their kids and have been Stevens County residents for the last 50 years.
Sue enjoyed caring for her family and spending quality time with them during the summers fishing and camping. In the winter. they had epic sledding parties.
Family was paramount.
She loved to play softball, go bowling and play cards with friends and family.
Sue had a wicked sense of humor.
She was a tough and devoted wife and mother. You always knew what she was thinking as she did not mix her words.
Sue was a die-hard soap opera fan, specifically "Days of Our Lives." She enjoyed reading romance novels and playing computer games.
Sue battled for many years with C.O.P.D. which restricted her ability to get out as much as she would like, so her computer allowed her to stay connected with her many friends and family.
Though her health declined, her commitment to her family never wavered. She will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing her.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Earl Raymond, Wayne Raymond, Doris Rape, Jack Fullenwider, Dave Fullenwider, Carl Raymond and Lorraine Vails.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald; daughter, Barbara Patrick; son, Dave (Nadine) Borders; brothers, Frank Raymond, Donnie (Ronnie) Raymond; sisters, Carol (Larry) Stephenson, Colleen (Verl) Pfefferkorn, Patricia Ryman; grandchildren, Nicole, DJ, Tyler, Austin, Briauna and Miranda and nine great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 2, 2020