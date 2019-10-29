|
|
Susan Kay Reed
Susan Kay Reed was born to Lloyd "Buzz" Reed and Betty Luella Sitton Reed on April 27, 1949 in Spokane Washington. Susan graduated as 12 year senior from Creston High School and married Bradley Magnus Johnson. Brad and Susan had two children, Jill Ann and Brian Magnus. After moving to Colville, they were divorced. Susan worked the "front lines" at the Colville office of the Department of Social and Health Services for over 15 years. Susan was remarried, to Chuck McComb…Yes, THAT Chuck…. She went to massage therapy school and was a licensed massage therapist for several years. After divorcing Chuck, Susan moved to Spokane and continued her state service at Department of Corrections, Airway Heights Correctional Facility until retiring. More important than her dedicated public service work, Susan was a good friend, a great mom, amazing cook, and someone that could and would start a conversation with anyone. She was adventurous and loved her scuba diving trips to the Grand Caymans, Honduras and Mexico. She was a motorcycle G'Ma, a member of the Roving Gamblers Motorcycle club for a time, had tattoos before they were cool, liked her music loud, enjoyed a good yard sale and loved unconditionally. Susan is survived by her Mother, Betty Frazier; Seester, Glenda West (Mike); Brother, Steve Reed (Connie); daughter, Jill Jones (Shane); Son, Brian Johnson (Amey); Grandchildren, Gabriel, Kaitlin and Grant Jones and Bremen and Ayla Johnson, along with numerous Cousins, Nephews, and Nieces. A celebration of life for Susan will be held in the spring until then, stop and smell the roses, chat with the lady that raised the roses and share your smile. "Alexa, Play La Grange, by ZZ Top"
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Oct. 30, 2019