Susie Dassow (Hanson)
1956 - 2020
Susie Dassow (Hanson) passed away on March 25, 2020 in Colville, Washington.
Susie was born on Aug. 4, 1956, to Thomas and Delores Hanson in Wallace, Idaho.
At the time of her death, Susie had been married to Jerry Dassow for 48 years.
During that time four children were born to them: Mindy Dassow, Chris Dassow (Crystal Lester), Jay Dassow (Cassie), and Brandon Dassow.
In addition to the children, Jerry and Susie have 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Susie is survived by her aforementioned family, as well as her mother, Delores Hanson; brother, Jamie; sister, Carol; and multiple loved extended family and friends.
Susie was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Hanson, and brother, Tommy Hanson.
Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com.
Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Colville has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in The Statesman Examiner from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Danekas Funeral Home
155 W First Avenue
Colville, WA 99114
(509) 684-6271
