Suzanne McGee Chambers, born Alma Suzanne McGee, passed away on June 15, 2019, in Spokane, Wash., at the age of 57. She was born April 18, 1962 ,in Jacksonville, Ill., the daughter of Donald L and Joan M. (Doyel) McGee.

Suzanne was raised in Waverly, Ill., and graduated from Waverly High School as a member of the National Honor Society in 1980.

In 1981, in Donalsonville, Ga., Suzanne met Stacy L. Chambers who was immediately smitten. They were married on Oct. 24, 1987, in Donalsonville.

The birth of their first child, Danielle, was in 1989. Their second, Kyle, was in 1992, followed in 2003 by Amy.

After the birth of their first two children, Suzanne became a full-time homemaker, caring for her family, including her mother-in-law and grandmother-in-law. She was a dedicated mother and home-schooled all three children.

The family moved to Colville, Wash., in 2007 and Suzanne quickly became active in the community. She was a member of the Gleaners Club and of Colville Toastmasters as well as an enthusiastic volunteer with her church and a strong supporter of her children's activities ,including Woodland Theater, Children's Theater, Irish Dance and Snarky's Comic Cup.

Suzanne was preceded in death by her father, Donald L. McGee; her paternal grandparents, Laura and John McGee; maternal grandparents, Alma and Leo Doyel; maternal aunt, Joyce Doyel and numerous paternal aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her husband off more than 31 years, Stacy Chambers; three children, Danielle, Kyle and Amy Chambers; mother, Joan McGee, all of Colville; six siblings, Laura Eileen LaChance (Jody) of Bonifay, Fla., Joyce Anne Smith (Jeff) of LaGrange, Ga., Richelle Herring (Shane) of Donalsonville, Ga., Ricky McGee (Gwen) of Donalsonville, Ga, Phillip McGee (Cindy) of Rolla, Mo., Steve McGee (Connie) of Colville, Wash.; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services were held June 21 at the Mountain View Park Cemetery in Colville. Memorial contributions may be given to any pro-life organization.