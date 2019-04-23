Services Danekas Funeral Home 155 W First Avenue Colville , WA 99114 (509) 684-6271 Resources More Obituaries for Terry Lawson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Terry Lawson

Dr. Terry H. Lawson of Colville, Wash., passed away with his oldest daughter by his side on April 9, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Wash. Terry was born on Sept. 24, 1951, in Colville, the firstborn son of Vic and Mary Lawson.

Terry was a lifelong resident of Colville, growing up on the family farm and eventually turning that into a forever residence for his family. Terry graduated in 1969 as the class president of Colville High School. He then began an education at Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport, Iowa, that led to a career of healing in 1973 when he graduated as a Doctor of Chiropractic. His ability to heal and connect with his patients impacted countless lives.

He met the love of his life, Kelly, in the summer of 1973 at a lakeside social gathering. They dated for two years and then exchanged wedding vows on June 21, 1975, in Colville. Together, they built their family and that was Terry's pride and joy.

Kelly also supported Terry in his practice at Lawson Chiropractic Clinic for over 40 years of their marriage.

Together, they raised two daughters, Terra and Mandy. Terry supported his children with tireless energy and with the assurance that their success and safety was first and foremost.

Later in his life, Terry was blessed with four grandchildren – Ashtyn, Austin, Madelynn, and Easton – and they made up his whole heart. He will always be remembered as "Papa."

Terry enjoyed guiding hunts in Alaska and Canada. Flying was his passion and he piloted his Cessna 206 into the Canadian and Alaskan backcountry and home with his family, guests and gear almost yearly.

He scheduled work, family and play seamlessly to ensure that each had his full attention. Even during his rapid onset of health concerns, Dr. Lawson desired to return to work at the earliest possible opportunity.

Terry was larger than life and anchored his family in wisdom, fearlessness, and his ability to find, fix and facilitate just about everything. He was an extraordinary provider, both personally and professionally, and a mentor to many. He approached all things with perfection and always knew the right advice to give.

Terry was a past Colville School Board president, ESD member, member of the Washington State Chiropractic Association, Washington State Labor & Industries board, Washington State Medicare Board and was active in various other professional organizations.

He was preceded in death by his father, Victor Kent Lawson, and nephew, Heath Lawson.

Terry is survived by his wife, Kelly Lawson of Colville; daughters, Terra Lattin (Lane) of Spokane, and Mandy Sumner (Rob) of Colville; grandchildren, Ashtyn and Austin Reed, Madelynn and Easton Sumner; mother, Mary Lawson of Colville; siblings, Larry Lawson (Becky) of Colville, Vickie Hedrick (Dale) of Colville, Roger Lawson (Kerry) of Colville, Victor Lawson Jr. of Colville; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of extended friends and family.

The memorial service for Dr. Terry H. Lawson will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Colville Community Church. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

The memorial service for Dr. Terry H. Lawson will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Colville Community Church. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

The family asks that any memorial contributions go to the organization of their choice. Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 24, 2019