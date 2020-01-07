|
Thomas (Tom) Harrison Fleshman, 82, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by loving family members.
Tom was born Dec. 18, 1937, in LeLand, Idaho. He was raised in Kingston, Idaho, by his parents, Laurel and Alva Fleshman.
In 1956 he graduated from Kellogg High School and he married his true soulmate, Margarette (Peggy) Cummings.
Tom and Peggy were married for 63 years, showing everyone who knew them the true meaning of love and marriage.
Tom is survived by his wife, Peggy; his two children, Robert Fleshman (Pasco, Washington) and Jeni Forman (Hager City, Wisconsin).
He had nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren and two more on the way.
Tom lived in Pasco, Washington, for most of his adult life teaching math and coaching basketball, football and tennis at Pasco High School.
He also spent a couple of years teaching and coaching basketball at Wapato High School in Wapato, Washington.
After retirement, he spent several years as a substitute teacher in the Colville School District in Colville, Washington.
Tom enjoyed riding horses, picking huckleberries and spending time with Peggy and his kids and grandkids.
He was an inspiration to everyone who knew him for his commitment to Peggy, his family and his love of life and learning.
He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 1 p.m. at River City Church, which is located at 708 W Nora Avenue in Spokane, Washington.
Family and friends are invited to continue celebrating with food and drink following the service at 1303 N Washington St, Suite B in Spokane.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Jan. 8, 2020