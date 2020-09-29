1/
Thomas "Tom" Raines
1962 - 2020
Thomas "Tom" Raines, 58, passed away on Sept. 11, 2020.
He was born on May 20, 1962, to Charles and Donna Raines in Walla Walla, Washington.
At an early age, Tom and his family relocated to Addy, Washington, and he later graduated from Jenkins High School in Chewelah, Washington.
Tom liked to spend his time bicycling, 4-wheeling, camping at his sister's property, enjoying the outdoors, and spending time with his family.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Donna Raines; brother, Robert Raines; and brother-in-law, Patrick Mayberry.
He is survived by his son, Ryan (Lexi) Raines; grandson, Ethan; sisters, Jean Mayberry, Alice (Drew) Anderson, Bonnie (Craig) Schafer; and brother David (Suzy) Raines; as well as nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
Memorial contributions in Tom's memory can be made to a charity of your choice. A private ceremony will be held for immediate family at a later date.

Published in The Statesman Examiner from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
