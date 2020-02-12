|
Tim Brauhn passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family on Feb. 2, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 25, 1961, to Dale and Ethel (Dean) Brauhn.
Tim was always a hard worker. It's no wonder that he spent the majority of his years in the woods as a logger.
He was always content while he was setting choke or carrying a chainsaw.
Tim would eagerly lend a helping hand to those who needed it, especially those who were downtrodden, whenever the opportunity presented itself. If someone needed help, Tim was the man for the job.
Tim loved his family members. He was a wonderful father and grandfather.
When family members hear songs like Spirit in the Sky or Paradise City, they are reminded of him.
Tim was most at home around his mother. He was very fond of her and spent as much time with her as he could. Only Karlyle the Pug spent more time with Tim. They were inseparable partners in crime. They went everywhere together.
Tim is survived by his mother, Ethel Qualey; brothers, Jim Brauhn and Joe Hamilton; sisters, Marcie Smith and Alicia Sim; daughters, Crystal Brauhn, Nicole Gunderson and Katrina Flannery; son, Joey Turner and six grandchildren.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Feb. 13, 2020