|
|
Toney Pettett Tate, 92, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, and was joyfully reunited with her beloved husband, George, on Jan. 30, 2020, in Colville, Washington.
She was born Toney Madge Pettett on Dec. 23, 1927, in Matoy, Oklahoma, to Walter James and Mae (Marshal) Pettett.
Toney began her school in Matoy, Oklahoma, at the Matoy Country School house just a quarter mile from her home.
She accepted Christ as her Savior at the age of 11.
She then completed her education at Caddo High School.
Toney married George R. Tate in October of 1944 and, following her high school graduation, they moved to Richland, Washington.
Toney devoted herself to the care and needs of the home as their family began and grew.
They relocated for a time to Finley, Washington, in the late 1940s before settling in Northeast Washington.
They began farming and ranching on Kelly Hill, where she was actively involved in farm work anytime an extra hand was needed.
They raised cattle and a variety of farm animals while growing and harvesting wheat.
The Kelly Hill home was small and there they created many memories, but when they had the opportunity to purchase a ranch in Rice, Washington, Toney embraced the opportunity and the larger home with indoor plumbing.
They ranched in Rice from 1957 to 1969 and were involved with the Rice Community Church, starting and leading the youth group.
George and Toney began construction on the Tate apartment complex on Wynne Street in Colville, and resided in Apartment #11 while they continued construction on the two additional apartment buildings.
Toney continued to care for the needs within her home and with participation in the Colville First Baptist Church.
She and George knew the value of a long day's work and together they raised two boys, Daron and Grady, who grew to share that same work ethic.
Every four years, the family would take a vacation to travel, visit relatives and see the sights and fun destinations along the way.
Toney was a prayer warrior whose constant prayer covered her family and those she knew to be in need.
She cooked large meals and was well known for her roasts and fluffy buns. She was always frugal and, while on the ranch, earned her "mad money" by skimming the cream and taking it to Stahley's Creamery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one infant son, Kenneth ,and her husband, George.
Toney is survived by her two sons, Daron Tate (Cindy) of Colville and Grady Tate (Imelda) of Colville; five grandchildren, Cassandra Tate, Krystal Tate, Tronalie Tate, Heather Tate and Steven Tate; eight great-grandchildren, Eleanor, Morgan, Jonathan, Owen, Ruth, Benaiah, Eleyssia and Gideon; a brother, Jack Pettett (Zenobia) of Oklahoma; two sisters, Monita O'Quinn (Bill) of Dallas, Texas, Jan Witty of Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Mrs. Toney P. Tate was Feb. 8, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Colville.
Pastor Dennis Wilkening officiated.
Toney was laid to rest beside her husband, George, at the Mountain View Park Cemetery in Colville.
Memorial contributions may be given to the First Baptist Church in Colville.
Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Feb. 13, 2020