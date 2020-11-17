Vaughn W. Jolley passed away on Oct. 9, 2020, in Wenatchee, Washington, at the age of 68. He was born March 13, 1952, in Spokane, Washington, to William "Bill" and Betty Jolley.

Vaughn grew up in Colville, Washington, and graduated from Colville High School in 1970.

Following graduation, he attended Eastern Washington University, earning his degree.

Vaughn's passion was real estate, and he worked on many land development projects throughout his career.

Vaughn resided in LaConner, Washington, for many years. After retirement, he permanently moved to his ranch in Twisp, Washington. The ranch was a place for Vaughn to relax and enjoy all his animals.

He will be remembered as a generous host, welcoming friends and family to enjoy pack trips, BBQs, campfires and the quiet calm of the Methow Valley by taking them on airplane rides.

He loved flying his plane and took every opportunity to see the country from above.

His log home was always open for friends and family to come and enjoy.

Vaughn loved adventure and was always planning the next gathering to bring friends together to make new memories. To those of you who are blessed hearing about or being a part of his many adventures, as a tribute to Vaughn, please pass the stories on.

Vaughn is survived by his mother, Betty Lindman (Colville); sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Jim Smith (Spokane, Washington); nephew, Paul Staeheli and his wife Kelsie (Colville; and nephew, Jeff Nelson (Holly of Everett, Washington. He is additionally survived by Tiara (Casey) Cox; Bill Staeheli; Logan Nelson and Dolly, his mule.

Preceded in death by his father, William Jolley; sister, Christine Staeheli; and stepfather, Walter Lindman.

Our family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Vaughn's close and longtime friend, Joe, for his love and compassion during Vaughn's final days.

Cremation will take place; however, due to restrictions, no service will be held at this time.

