Verlen Ross Culton, beloved dad, grandpa, husband, brother, son, uncle, friend, and teacher passed away on March 7, 2019 at the age of 91. He was known for his kindness, generosity, quick wit, homemade breakfasts, and devotion to his family. Verlen was born June 11, 1927, to Pearl and Ross Culton, in Viola, Idaho. He grew up with two older sisters, Lois and Dorothy, near Potlatch, Idaho. Toward the end of WWII and at the age of 17, he served in the Merchant Service moving war supplies throughout the south Pacific. After the war ended, he served briefly in Okinawa at an Army hospital before returning to Potlatch, Idaho, where he met and later married, Sarah Alexander. He and Sarah raised their kids, Jim and Sue, in Spokane, Wash. Verlen taught in Spokane, Wellpinit, and Nespelem before eventually retiring in Colville, Wash. Verlen was preceded in death by his sisters, his wife, Sarah, and son, Jim. Verlen is survived by his daughter, Sue Kahle, and son- and daughter-in-law, Ron Kahle and Dayona Culton, and grandkids, Nick, Pearl, Skyler, and Tayler. Published in The Statesman Examiner on Mar. 20, 2019