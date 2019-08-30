|
|
Victor Lee Johnson
Victor Lee Johnson passed away in his sleep August 25, 2019 after fighting a valiant battle with cancer. He was born August 16, 1952, as the middle child of Evelyn (Lukin) Johnson and Raymond Johnson. He spent most of his life in Evans,Wash., going to school in Kettle Falls. He married Joyce Nickell on July 3, 1971. He had four wonderful sons, Michael, Ray, Davy and Cody. He joined the Marine Corps in 1972. Honorably discharged in 1976, he and his family moved back to Washington. He became a saw filer at the sawmill in Arden. Divorcing in 1989 he lived in Montana as well as California and finally went back to his old stomping grounds in the Kettle Falls area until his death.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Robert; two sons, Michael, and David.
He is survived by his two sons, Raymond, and Cody; a brother, Ray D.; grandsons, Michael, CJ, and Chase; a grand daughter, Felisha, and a great grandson, Londyn; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taked place and no services are planned.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Sept. 4, 2019