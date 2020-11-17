1/1
Virginia "Ginny" Susan Oakshott
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia "Ginny"'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia "Ginny" Susan Oakshott passed away on Oct. 26, 2020, following a brief illness.   
Ginny was born on Nov. 26, 1940, to George and Olive Oakshott in Colville, Washington. 
Her family was well known in the Colville community as farmers, teachers, lawyers and business owners. 
She was the youngest of three children, including her brother George and sister Claudia. 
  Ginny grew up on the family farm north of town where they raised cattle and hay for feed.
She cared for a menagerie of animals, including Juby, her horse, and her faithful dog, Lucky. She also adopted a baby skunk (thoughtfully named "Skunk") that she trained to sit and stay on command.     
She loved the farm and filled her time reading books, doing chores and taking long walks and bike rides along "Oakshott" road. 
The farm remains in the Oakshott family. 
  Ginny graduated from Whitman College in 1964 with a degree in history and  went on to teach secondary school for many years in Hawaii and Japan.   
She returned to Colville in retirement and became a regular patron of the library and local coffee shops, where she would pause to read her books while sipping a latte.
Books were essential to Ginny and it was difficult for her during the epidemic, when libraries were closed to access.
She once wrote an editorial to the Japan Times arguing that television or computers could never replace the "active and intelligent" reading of real books. 
She spent hours wandering the aisles of the library or bookstore and poured through her books when she returned home.  Among her prized possessions was an early edition of   "Self Reliance" by Ralph Waldo Emerson.     
  Ginny was a gentle soul who will be missed by her family and friends. 
Due to health concerns there will not be public memorial. Those wishing to honor her life may make a donation to the Libraries of Stevens County Foundation or simply, enjoy a good book.           

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Examiner from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved