Wallace Dwaine "Wally" Arre passed away peacefully on Dec. 3, 2019, in Spokane Valley, Washington. He was born on March 13, 1938, in Moorehead, Minnesota, to parents Edward and Olga (Larson) Arre.
Wally grew up in Eugene, Oregon, where he attended school and graduated high school and was a member of the varsity football team.
He was introduced to Marian "Pat" Mathews while living in Eugene and the two were wed on September 14, 1956.
Wally and Pat welcomed four children into their lives, Roger, Dale, Denise and Bruce.
The family enjoyed taking camping and fishing trips, visiting friends and family and of course, vacations to Disneyland.
Wally worked in the timber industry his entire life, following in the footsteps of his father and often times the family would have to move to where the work took them.
They lived in Eugene until 1967, when the family moved to Colville, Washington, for several years. They then moved to Spokane in 1969 where Wally was the foreman at the Boise Cascade mill.
The family then returned to Colville in 1978 and he was promoted to Superintendant of the Boise mill.
Wally retired from Boise Cascade in 1999. He was extremely well respected for his work ethic and commitment.
Wally and Pat spent the majority of the rest of their lives in Colville.
After the children had grown up and left their nest, they began to travel. They traveled by RV, train, cruise ship, and automobile to destinations all over the world, Australia and Costa Rica, just to name a few.
In his spare time, Wally enjoyed building bird houses, rooting for the Colville Indian sports teams, boating, fishing, golfing and snow skiing.
He and Pat both volunteered at the Keller House Museum and enjoyed hosting and entertaining their many friends at home. Wally was a loving, caring, supportive and hard working man who loved all of his children equally. He will be sorely missed by all that knew him.
Wally was preceded in death by both parents and his beloved wife, Pat.
He is survived by his four children, Roger (Roberta) Arre, Dale (Charlotte) Arre, Denise (Gary) Dunsmore, Bruce (Cathy) Arre; grandchildren, Jennifer, Fallon, Jessica, Dylan; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Lauren, Kendall, Dawson, Bailey, Miles and Julian.
Funeral services for Mr. Wallace D. Arre were held Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory in Colville, with vault interment at Mt. View Park Cemetery, Colville.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Dec. 25, 2019