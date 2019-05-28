Wanda Goff

Wanda Goff , 77, passed away on Sun. May 19, 2019 , at her daughter's home in n Spokane, Wash. She was born on Feb. 4, 1942, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chewelah, Wash., to parents Rollie Admiral and Mary Louise Gunter.

She married Merle Goff March 1, 1958, in Colville Wash.

Wanda received her GED in 1980. She loved to paint and play the penny slot machines. She also loved a good red beer and a Margarita, and a good shrimp cocktail. S

She was also a 40-year kidney transplant survivor. Her new kidney was donated by her sister, Mildred Ross.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Merle. She is survived by four children, Penny Van Patten(Steve) of LA Quinta, Calif., Susan Hanson (Bill) of Spokane, Wash., Merle Goff (Mary) of Arden, Wash., and Jeff Goff, also of Arden; Six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by three sisters, Ruth Drdman of Deer Park, Wash., Maxine Anderson (Andy) of Las Vegas Nev., Barbara Daniels (Dan) of Colville, Wash.; and one brother, Robert Gunter of Boise, Idaho.

Wanda was called "GG" by her great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions can be made in Wanda's name at the . A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Published in The Statesman Examiner on May 29, 2019