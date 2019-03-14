Warren Noel Bowen

Warren Noel Bowen of Kettle Falls, Wash., passed away peacefully on Feb. 28, 2019, in Spokane, Wash. He was born on Feb. 12, 1936, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Donald and Leola (Wikens) Bowen.

Warren and his family moved to the Seattle area when he was in junior high school and he attended and graduated from West Seattle High School with the Class of 1954. Shortly out of high school, he began working as a surveyor in Oregon for several years, then moved to Dunsmuir, Calif.

Warren enlisted into the US Army where he was a chief mechanic who worked on helicopters. After his honorable discharge, he went to trade school and earned his journeyman's card in metal fabrication. While in the Army Reserve, Warren met Ann Thometz during lunch at a dining hall. That began a friendship that turned into a courtship and, eventually, the couple wed on March 4, 1978, in Albany, Ore.

Warren and Ann welcomed their only child, son, Rusty, in September of 1982. Warren worked for the University of Oregon for many years until he retired. The family moved to western Washington and Warren came out of retirement to work as a prison guard at McNeil Island.

Warren enjoyed hunting and even bagged a moose in Canada. He loved to fish in the Puget Sound and the surrounding lakes.

Warren was a very loving and patient man who will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Darlene. He is survived by his wife, Ann; son, Rusty; and brother ,Don.

A Memorial Service for Warren Bowen will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, 11 a.m. at Danekas Funeral Chapel in Colville, Wash. Memorial contributions in Warrens' honor can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.