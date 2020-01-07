|
Wayne Larry Flottman went to his heavenly father on Dec. 15, 2019, while in hospice care at the VA Medical Center in Spokane, Washington.
He was born on April 13, 1949, to Bill and Pearl Flottman in Chewelah, Washington.
He graduated from Jenkins High School in 1969 and was a member of the Future Farmers of America.
He joined the Army in July of 1969, serving in Vietnam for a year.
He spent the next 14 years serving between Fort Benning, Georgia, Stuttgart, Germany, and Fort Lewis, Washington.
In 1984 he left active duty for the reserves until he retired on April 13, 2009.
He was a volunteer for the annual Stand Down in Colville, Washington.
He is survived by his children Rebecca Vialpando (Joseph), Cassandra Clark, Robert Flottman and grandchildren Bryan Vialpando, Kaytlynn and Sophia Clark, Spokane.
He is also survived by siblings, Lillian Smith (Michael), Chewelah, and Fritze Flottman, Addy, Washington, and many nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his mother, father, and brother, Raymond Flottman.
A Memorial Service will be Jan. 25, 2020, at the American Legion in Chewelah at 1 p.m., with a potluck following.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Jan. 8, 2020