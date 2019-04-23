Wendell Johnson

Wendell E. Johnson passed away peacefully on April 8 at the age of 94. He was born Sept. 29, 1924, in Snowflake, Ariz. He enlisted in the Navy and served on the USS Hinsdale during World War II.

Wendell married Lorna Rogers on April 19, 1949, in Mesa, Ariz. They moved to the Colville area in 1950. During his life, he was a rancher, a logger and an entrepreneur, most recently building and operating the Panorama Mobile Home Court.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorna, and two children.

He is survived by one of 13 siblings and six children. He has 38 grandchildren and 108 great-grandchildren.

He was active in the LDS Church and was among the earliest members in the Colville Valley.

Services will be held on April 27 at 3 p.m., with viewing at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Colville building. Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements.