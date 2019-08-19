|
Wendy Ruth Sundheim
Wendy Sundheim went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 16, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.
Wendy Ruth was born March 22, 1951 to Norman and Irene Frostad. She was the second daughter. Her siblings are Gary, Elaine, Daniel, Robert, and Susan.
She went to school in Kettle Falls, Wash. She was a 12-year senior, and graduated in June of 1969. She attended Spokane Falls Community College for a year with music as a goal.
Wendy married Ingval Sundheim on June 26, 1971 at the Kettle Falls Assembly of God. Their family grew to five children; Jeremy, Christopher, Valerie, Aaron, Melanie. Her joy was her 14 grandchildren ; Kara, Steven, Drake, Lexie, Izzy, Bradley, Taiyo, Shania, Naomi, Javan, Ellie, Ethan, Wesley, and Lilly, and her precious great grand daughter, Aspen.
Wendy was proceeded in death by her father, Norman (2000); mother, Irene (2007); and husband, Ingval (2017).
Wendy gave piano lessons, worked at the Grandview Motel, Selkirk School, and played piano at the Cutter Theater and her church for years.
Some of her favorite things were gardening, crocheting, watching humming birds and butterflies, picking huckleberries and making her yummy desserts.
The service for Wendy Sundheim will be officiated by Pastor Scott Krabbenhoft at the Colville Grange on Aug. 24, at 11 a.m. Graveside to follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Aug. 21, 2019