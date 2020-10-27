Wesley Ivan Shovell passed away gently in the presence of his family on Oct. 15, 2020, at his home in Northport, Washington.
He was born on Dec. 9, 1931, to Ivan and Mary (Dickey) Shovell at their home in Boyds, Washington, in Stevens County.
Wesley was always industrious. He worked diligently at whatever he did.
He completed his education to his satisfaction as a freshman in high school.
The first day of his sophomore year, he went to school and found out there was not going to be football. He decided that if the school wasn't going to have a football team, they wouldn't have him either.
From that time forward, he never stopped working.
For most people, 5 o'clock meant that it was time to go home and relax. Wesley went home and worked in the garden or volunteered at the food bank.
He was always looking for an opportunity to help the food bank in any way that he could; whether it was straightening plastic bags, cutting egg cartons in half or cleaning eggs to make sure that every family that needed them received one half-dozen each week.
He was on call for years for when people needed to drop off items for the food bank or needed emergency food when it was closed. He was always available.
When he wanted to take a break from his work at the food bank, he drove around looking for elk and deer. He also looked for turkeys in town - not because he liked them, but because he liked to count them.
Counting was as natural as breathing air to Wesley. He had a head full of numbers that he packed with him everywhere he went. Wesley counted every time it snowed from as far back as he could remember.
He counted the tomatoes in his garden and all of the trucks that passed by. He even counted how many bowls of chili he had down at the Mustang Grill (230 bowls).
Wesley didn't need fancy food to keep him satisfied.
One of his favorite indulgences was Spicy-hot V-8 juice from Kuk's Tavern. Although he had bottles of it on his shelf at home, it was always better coming from Kuk's.
His grandson, Derek, went and picked up his last one on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. He had a huge smile on his face as he drank it.
Besides delighting in counting and Spicy Hot V-8 juice, Wesley was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He was a great shot because of his excellent eyesight.
One of the pictures on the wall in his house attested to his marksmanship. The picture showed Wesley posing next to the huge mule deer buck that he shot.
When his family was young and growing up, he took them camping up at Sheep Creek. While there, everyone caught fish and Patricia would fry them up for supper.
Sometime in the 1970s, Wesley caught a large Sturgeon. He claimed that it was at least 11-feet long. The official measurement came in at right about 9-feet 10-inches.
Wesley was preceded in death by his father, Ivan Shovell; mother, Mary (Dickey) Shovell; wife of 57 years, Patricia Shovell; and grandson, Justin Shovell.
He is survived by his sister, Betty Marshall; son, Robert Shovell (Mary); daughters, Joanne Day (Glen) and Karen Smith (John); grandchildren, Amanda, Jessica, Derek, Royce and Devin; great-grandchildren, Lillian, Grace, Natalie, Jordan, Jackson, Jalen, Kaia, August, Sawyer, Parker, Mackenzie, Justin and Kingston; numerous nieces and nephews
Funeral services for Wesley took place in the late morning of Oct. 22, 2020, at Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory in Colville.
A public viewing took place after the service, followed by a small luncheon at the Ag Trade Center in Colville
Donations in his memory can be made to Hospice of Spokane or Shriner's Hospital
.
Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com.
Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory was entrusted with arrangements.