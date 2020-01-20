|
William "Bill" Gibbs passed away peacefully with his family near him in Nine Mile Falls, Washington, on Jan. 5, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 1, 1940, to Irwin and Margurite (Starr) Gibbs in Winlock, Washington.
Bill had an ideal upbringing. When he was 5 years old, his parents moved the family from Winlock to Clayton, Washington. Their farm is where Bill learned about hard work. He was always ready and able to buck bales of hay and take care of the farm.
Bill's family moved to Nisland, South Dakota, when he was 15. At that time in South Dakota, teenagers could get their driver license at the age of 15. Bill was quick to obtain his license. It allowed him to drive to work in Newcastle, Wyoming, where he bucked hay bales and stacked hay in barns. It was a great experience.
Bill's family lived in South Dakota for a few years and then moved back to Clayton.
At the tender age of 17, Bill joined the U.S. Army. While serving his country he accomplished a great many things. Bill was attached to Alpha Company, 94th Engineer Detachment, as a diesel mechanic. He loved to fix things and was consistently tinkering with anything that had moving parts.
He was a natural as a mechanic. One of the cars that Bill loved was called a "cigarette roller" made by Fiat. He was intrigued by the fabric top that rolled back and looked like a cigarette.
It was while stationed in Nelligan Kaserne Army Airbase near Stuttgart, Germany, in 1960 that Bill met Karolina Heuwieser. The couple courted for four years before marrying on June 1, 1964. Theirs was a marriage that lasted 52 years.
In the years that followed, the young couple was blessed with the sound of children's voices in their household. Two daughters were born to them.
In 1967, Bill and Karolina moved to Clayton for a brief time before moving to Spokane, Washington. There in Spokane, Bill worked as a letter carrier for the United States Post Office while Karolina raised their children and tended to household needs.
Bill retired in 1994 and moved with his wife to Kettle Falls, Washington, in 1994.
Some of Bill's favorite activities took place after retirement. He loved to spend time fishing on the many lakes and rivers in the area. Bill traveled the back roads while heading out fishing. The rhythmic sound of the gravel on the tires made his heart sing.
Although he loved to drive back roads he loathed being behind slow drivers. It caused him no small amount of grief when he was stuck there.
Bill also enjoyed spending time cutting firewood. He would often be found with his trusty Stihl chainsaw out in the woods.
Another activity that Bill enjoyed was spending time in conversation with his friends at TJ's in Kettle Falls. He was often found there enjoying a meal and a chat. Bill was an all-around great guy and will be missed by all those who knew him.
He was preceded in death by: his beloved wife, Karolina, his parents, Irwin and Margurite Gibbs; and his sister, Peggy Gibbs.
Bill is survived by: his brothers, Charles and Glenn Gibbs; sister Marjorie O'Connor; daughters Linda Maybury (Mike), and Edith Fischler (Rick); son Billy Gibbs; six grandchildren, David, Brent, Caroline, Grant, Devan, and Rachael; four great-grandchildren, Parker, Cullen, Payton, and Dillon.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Jan. 21, 2020