William Eugene (Gene) Slatton, 91, passed away peacefully at home on July 6, 2020, in Enumclaw, Washington. He was born Aug. 13, 1928, in Trumann, Arkansas, to Delmar and Gladys Slatton.

After high school, Gene joined the Air Force and served at McChord Air Force Base, where he fell in love with the Pacific Northwest.

He lived in LaGrande, and Eugene, both in Oregon and Orient, Kettle Falls and Enumclaw in Washington, calling each of them home. He also enjoyed living in Lanzhou, China, for two years while his wife taught English there, and snow-birding in San Manuel, Arizona, for the last 15 years.

Gene attended Blue Mountain Community College and, later, the University of Oregon where he studied Journalism and Chinese.

Throughout his life, Gene was a curious person, interested in many subjects, and he liked being physically active. He enjoyed hiking, fishing, photography, playing guitar, bird watching and volunteering at Oracle State Park for several years.

Gene was a master carpenter, building one home from the ground up and remodeling many others.

Friends remember him for his generosity and willingness to lend them a hand no matter the job. He was a quiet, unassuming man, who nevertheless enjoyed a spirited political conversation, and never missed an opportunity to vote.

Gene was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Sheerie Slatton; his son, David (Stacey); granddaughters, Amelia and Evangeline; son, Dylan (Erin); and grandsons, Holden and Kellan; mother-in-law, Jean Hopkinson; and extended family in Florida and Missouri.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Don; sister, Modena; and brother-in-law, Tim Hopkinson.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jane Houtz for her care and guidance through the last decade of Gene's life, as he learned to live with dementia. At Gene's request, no formal services will be held. Family and friends will hold a memorial celebrating Gene's life at a later date.

"Above all, I have been a sentient being, a thinking animal on this beautiful planet, and that in itself has been an enormous privilege and adventure." -Oliver Sacks



