|
|
William Joseph Gibford "Bill" passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Spokane, Washington.
Bill was born to Howard and Dorothy (Maloney) Gibford on Aug. 20, 1939, in Missoula, Montana.
He was raised in Spokane where he attended North Central High School. Bill spent 20 years as a Sanitation Engineer for the city of Spokane.
He retired at age 50 and bought retirement property on the Kettle River with his wife and brother-in-law.
Bill enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing and camping.
He will be remembered by everyone who knew him as a beloved friend and master joke teller.
A memorial gathering will be held in the spring.
Bill is survived by his wife of 34 years, Kathy Gibford, his son Bill Gibford (Laylah), granddaughters Ivy and Ruby, sister Shirley, brother Ron, and brother-in-law Rich Corrin (Nini).
He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.
Please visit the online memorial and sign the guest book at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Dec. 25, 2019