|
|
William "Bill" Arthur Kendall, a longtime resident of the Colville and Kettle Falls, Washington, communities, passed away on Jan. 9, 2020, in Spokane, Washington, at the age of 79 following a courageous battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).
Bill was born on Aug. 2, 1940, in Seattle, Washington, the son of William and Eva Lorrayne (Chase) Kendall.
As a young boy, Bill moved with his family to Yakima, Washington, where he was raised and attended school.
He graduated from Davis High School in 1959 and then work locally for his father at Kendall Food Specialties.
At the age of 21, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy. There he was stationed in dry dock for six months in New York.
He then served aboard the U.S.S. Lexington and was deployed overseas during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
On July 18, 1964, he married Beverly Valverde (maiden name) in Renton, Washington, and they had two children, Keith and Karin.
Bill continued his naval service as a deep sea diver and in the water desalinization plant aboard ship until his honorable discharge.
He resided for a time in Yakima before re-enlisting into the U.S. Air Force. He served in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive as combat base security and returned stateside to serve at multiple bases as a Non-Destructive Inspector and aircraft mechanic.
He retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1982 at Fairchild Air Force Base. Bill then worked in the Spokane area for Welk Brothers and Pittsburg Testing.
He would eventually move north to Colville and begin a second career as a mechanic with the Department of Transportation.
In 1984, Bill and Beverly's marriage was dissolved. He continued working with the Department of Transportation and later met Linda M. (Absalonson) Arnold.
They exchanged wedding vows on July 3, 1989, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Their families combined and Bill gained three boys, Robb, Jared and Trevor "T.J."
He entered into his second retirement in February of 2006. Bill and Linda moved to Kettle Falls in 2002 where they have resided since.
Bill enjoyed a lifetime of camping and large game hunting which he shared with his family and continued into his retirement. He also enjoyed racing motorcycles and had the ability to fix anything, which gave him title as "crew chief" in his later years as he supported his son's boat racing.
Four wheeling and HAM radio were also favorite hobbies that he devoted many hours to.
He and Linda traveled to Vegas, Reno, the Oregon Coast, Hawaii and had time shares in Kelowna and Fairmont, Canada.
Smiles' are raised when his is described as a "Lovable Crank." He was a good, strong, brave, hardworking man who had a great love for his country.
He raised his family with love and discipline. With a quiet character, he spoke words of necessity and always carried a soft spot for his canine companions.
Bill was a 32nd Degree Mason Lodge 24 member in Yakima, Washington, following in his father footsteps.
He was also a member of the El Katif Shrine in Spokane Washington, Eagles Lodge and America Legion in Colville.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Kendall; son, Keith Kendall (Angie) of Colville; daughter, Karin Pierce (Kirk) of Colville; step-sons, Robb Arnold (Heather) of Ridgefield, Washington, Jarred Arnold (Andrea) of Chewelah, Washington, Trevor "T.J." Arnold (Joe Sysavath) of Molalla, Oregon; grandchildren, Kacie, Karsyn, Chantel, Taylor, Hayden, Grace, Avery and Nora; great-grandchildren, Maisy and Nashlynn; sister, Kay McIntyre of Wenatchee, Washington; nieces and nephew, Sandra, Susan and Carmen, Matthew and Natalie.
A memorial service for William "Bill" A. Kendall will be 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Danekas Funeral Chapel in Colville. Pastor Shane Moffitt will officiate.
A graveside service and ash interment will follow at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, Washington, at a later date.
Please visit the online memorial and sign the death certificate at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Jan. 15, 2020