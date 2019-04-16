Services Danekas Funeral Home 155 W First Avenue Colville , WA 99114 (509) 684-6271 Resources More Obituaries for William Campbell III Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mr. William Wesley Campbell III

William Wesley Campbell III



William "Bill" Wesley Campbell III, a longtime and active community member of Colville, Wash. passed away on April 9, 2019 at his Colville home. He was 77 years of age and born on June 25, 1941 in Colville, the son of William Wesley II and Doris Lenore (English) Campbell.

Bill was raised in Colville where he attended and completed his education. While in school Bill played the drums with his rock and roll band, The Continentals, at many gatherings around the community. Following his graduation from Colville High School in 1959, Bill worked in both Colville and Spokane before enlisting in the U.S. Army on March 24, 1968. He served as an electronics maintenance and communication operation chief. The majority of his service time was overseas with two tours in Vietnam, and stations in Taiwan, Korea, Indonesia and at Ft. Huachuca while he was stateside. He also traveled and competed with the U.S. Army Pistol Team. He played rugby in Korea and Taiwan, and enjoyed golf. Master Sergeant Campbell was honorably discharged on March 31, 1992 and returned to Colville. He then worked for the Stevens County courthouse first in data input and information systems upgrades and second as probation officer for the district court. When he retired from the County, he concentrated on caring for the Fort Colville Gun Club.

He had a longtime passion for guns and was an accomplished competitive shooter. Bill was a third generation rifleman who shared his knowledge, discipline and precision training with many young trap and rifle shooters at the Ft. Colville Gun Club. He was also a neighborhood gentleman, vigilantly clearing sidewalks of snow and debris throughout the year as well as serving as handyman to many neighbors and friends. His yard was always neat and his vehicles clean. Bill was very proud to be an American and enjoyed sharing stories with friends and fellow servicemen. Behind his stoic presence stood a loving man who said what he believed, and backed his beliefs with great intellect. His sister Betsy expressed that she couldn't have had a better or more protective brother. His niece, Kris, never lacked for a full box of shot shells during her trap season nor his intuitive guidance. His nephew, Eric, had endless supply of leather converse in every size growing up. His love was expressed in his goodbye hugs, but he would not say goodbye.

Bill enjoyed many summers at the family place on the Pend Oreille Lakes. There he could relax, help with projects and cut firewood for his family for the upcoming winter season. He was extremely generous with his time and energy to always help friends and family.

He was a member of the Frt. Colville Gun Club, , National Rifle Association and Republican party.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and brother in law, Dan Inman.

He is survived by his sister, Betsy Guenther (Larry) of Colville; niece, Kristine DePaulo (Chad) of Kettle Falls; great nephew, Danny DePaulo of Kettle Falls; nephew: Eric Inman (Caroline) of Longmont, Colo. and his "Aunt" Patricia Kingsbury of Spokane.

A memorial service for Mr. William W. "Bill" Campbell III will begin at 11:00 a.m., Wed., April 17, 2019 at the Danekas Funeral Chapel in Colville, Wash. He will then be laid to rest at the Mountain View Park Cemetery in Colville, Wash. Pastor Shane Moffitt officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to the Frt. Colville Gun Club, PO Box 123 Colville, Wash. 99114. Please visit the online memorial and sing the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.

Devotion to family was always Bill's way. He returned from active duty to care for his Mother in her final days. He adored his niece and nephew, like they were his own children. He always had our backs, and will be dearly missed. Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 17, 2019