Wilma Ann Weaver passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2020, in Spokane, Washington.
She was born on Jan. 27, 1939, in Bellflower, California, to parents Hugh and Charlotte (Bos) Molendyk.
Wilma was raised in Southern California, attending Bellflower Christian School and graduating with the class of 1957.
She married Gerrit Hibma in 1958 and they welcomed four children into their lives, Gary, Kevin, Carl, and Jana.
Wilma cared for her home and for her family until the children began school and she found employment outside the home, where she worked for many years as a seamstress.
The family moved to Lynden, Washington, in 1980 and, shortly after, Wilma started her own business, "Wilma's Sewing Nook," which she operated for over 10 years.
Wilma and Gerrit divorced in 1987. Sometime later, she met William (Bill) Weaver of Mt. Vernon, Washington. The two married in November 1994.
Bill and Wilma moved to Colville, Washington, in 1998. They enjoyed inviting friends over to their home to play card games, especially "Rook."
Sadly, her beloved husband, Bill, passed away in 2007.
Wilma enjoyed doing sewing, counted cross stitch, word searches, reading, singing and playing the piano, watching Antiques Road Show, and her Gonzaga Bulldogs.
She loved the company of her cat, "Shadow", even when he was a bit mischievous. Wilma was an intelligent and loving mother and had an appreciation for all of her friends. She loved her Lord Jesus and found peace and solace in Him.
Wilma was preceded in death by her husbands, Gerrit Hibma and William Weaver; her son, Kevin; and her brother, John Molendyk.
She is survived by her children, Gary (Jana) Hibma, Carl (Joyce) Hibma, Jana (Philip) Miyamura; step-daughter, Nancy Youngbrandt; brother, Harvey Molendyk; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral service for Mrs. Wilma Weaver will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Danekas Funeral Chapel in Colville, with graveside service to follow at Mt. View Park Cemetery in Colville.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Feb. 13, 2020