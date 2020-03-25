|
|
Aaron Luke Hopkins
Salem - 1983 — 2020
Closed his eyes on earth on March 19, 2020 and opened them in the arms of Jesus. Beloved son of Jan and Philip of Salem. Loyal and much-loved brother of Matthew (Meg) of New York City, and devoted father to Ian and Finn.
Aaron "Gordie" was born in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and moved to Salem when he was just a week old. He was an advocate for the well-being and care of all animals, and through his love and compassion gave a voice to those who couldn't speak for themselves. He had a true gift for making sure the people he loved know they were loved, and his legacy will inspire others to do the same. His big heart, friendship, and counsel will be missed by many who were blessed enough to experience it, along with his unrivaled (and often irreverent) sense of humor.
"For God loved the world so much that He gave His only Son so that anyone who believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life." John 3:16
Due to the current health crisis, a celebration of life for Aaron will be held and announced at a later date.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020