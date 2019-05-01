|
|
Abraham Carl Wilske
Salem - Abraham Carl Wilske peacefully passed away on April 26, 2019 after accepting his terminal diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer with humility, dignity, courage and resignation.
Abe was born on June 4, 1960 to Beth Ediger Wilske (Coats-Hanson) and the late Fred Wilske. He attended Rickreall grade school and Dallas, Oregon schools and eventually attended Umpqua Community College in Winchester Oregon after spending 3 years serving his country in the US Army. While in the Army, Abe was stationed in Oklahoma and South Korea.
Abe was in what he called "the car business" for over 35 years. Abe studied auto mechanics in college and started out working at Capitol Auto Group as a mechanic. Abe went on to hold positions as Service Writer and Service Manager at dealerships in the Salem area. Abe most enjoyed his years working for Tom Delon. Abe completed his car business career as the Automotive Department Manager at Wal-Mart in Dallas, Or. Although Abe was only with Wal-Mart for a short time before his illness became too severe, Wal-mart and Abe's fellow employees went above and beyond to stay in touch with him and to continue to remind him he was missed. He so appreciated the support of his boss and fellow Wal-Mart employees as his illness progressed. Abe's family is extremely grateful for all the cards and flowers Abe received from them in his final weeks.
Abe loved cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, ATV's, drones, UFC fights, football, camping, hunting, target practice and fishing. Abe loved to go Wyoming to visit his brother Barry and while there, go fishing on the lakes and streams.
But Abe loved Oregon best of all. He loved growing up in Dallas, Oregon where he grew up living on a 10 acre private lake. Countless hours were spent swimming, boating, waterskiing and fishing with his sister Sandy, brother Barry and many, many friends. There was also a lot of mudslinging and a recurring "king of the diving board" competition, which Abe often won since he was always bigger than the rest of the kids.
Abe became passionate about sky diving, accomplishing over 2000 jumps, many in the company of his friend Terry Hardy. Abe attained the level of "Jump Master" and was qualified to teach sky diving classes which he did for many years.
A confirmed bachelor, Abe's life was a grand adventure, often shared by his lifelong friends Scott Shires, Bruce Bowden and many others. Abe loved spending time with Scott at his home in the desert and would come home with tales of sun, sand and terrific BBQ's. With Scott, he had many more adventures like the Lake Shasta houseboat trips with the Delon and Shires families who treated him like one of their own. Trips to Hawaii, camping, motorcycle riding, shooting, playing, Abe knew how to have fun.
Abe was an avid reader and would most often read scientific material, military history, firearm magazines and he claimed to have read the bible from cover to cover several times.
Friends and family will miss Abe's crooked smile, dry wit and flare for the dramatic. Special nephew Joshua Dornhecker and wife Cassandra, sister Sandy Coleman and mom Beth Coats Hanson stepped in to provide loving care for the last weeks of Abe's life. Longtime friend Bruce Bowden was a big help as a relief care giver and doing yard work. Abe's favorite gal pals Jodi Shires and Rhonda Rich were often there with flowers, food and encouragement. Thank you to all the other visitors, friends and great neighbors, that often stopped by to brighten up Abe's day.
There will be a big void in our family as we cherish memories of this extraordinary guy. Family gatherings will never be the same without Abe.
Abe is survived by his parents Beth & Jim Hanson of Salem, Sister Sandy Coleman of Salem, brother Barry Wilske of Lovell, Wyoming and Daughter Santia Reed Welsh of Prineville. Abe also leaves behind his three grand children, Allie Reed and Beau Burr of La Pine and Gage Burr of Dallas as well as numerous nieces and nephews in Oregon, Washington, Wyoming and Montana.
At Abe's request, no formal services will be held. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 4th at 3pm, at the home of Carol Shires, 1980 Landaggard Dr NW, Salem, Or.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support the Dallas Or Wal-Mart cancer research fundraiser. Wal-Mart intends to honor Abe while participating in the event in Independence, Oregon on June 1st, 2019 (Abe's birthday is June 4th). Donations should be sent to , Attn: , Wal-Mart Store #2315, 2350 Oakmont Way, Ste 200, Eugene, OR 97401. Donations can also be made online in Abe's honor at the of Polk County site. To participate in the event, the event will begin June 1st at 10am in the Riverview Park in Independence Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 1, 2019