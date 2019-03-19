Dr. Addyse Lane Palagyi



Salem - Dr. Addyse Lane-Palágyi, July 3, 1927 to March 16, 2019



Dr. Addyse Lane-Palágyi passed away on Saturday, March 16, in her Salem home with her family at the age of 91 and went on to meet her Savior, Jesus Christ. Born in Salem in 1927, she lived an extremely full life - one that can be called "courageous, adventurous, loving, and tireless". Her life was a mosaic of eras, events, life-long learning, entertaining others, and growth - she lived fully in each decade and took up causes that were important to her and the world. She valued teaching others and enabling the innate creative capability in each person to flow onto a stage or into their day-to-day living. Addyse attended Salem High School (Salem's only high school back then), graduated from Willamette University, then went on to Stanford for her Masters' Degree. She was very bright, beautiful, and outgoing, earning the title of "America's Smartest Model" sponsored by American Airlines to promote the glamour of air travel. After working for many years as high school teacher and a professional actress in Ashland / Hollywood / New York / and national touring groups, she went on to teach at State University of New York in Albany and eventually earned a Doctorate in Theater and Behavior Modification there. Following SUNY-Albany, Addyse was a professor at Cal State Long Beach, San Jose State, and finally at Western Oregon University. Her love was the theater, the arts, education, and music - and she directed many plays at the university level, wrote books, published poetry, made jewelry, clowned, and played the violin. Upon retiring from Western Oregon at 75, she attended Theological Seminary and was ordained as a Deacon in the Episcopal Church. She performed mission work in China, Hungary, Russia, and the Ukraine where she used drama and art to inspire people and to share her love of Christ; she fought for animal rights, civil justice, and human dignity. In her last decade, she took up painting and was very active in the Salem art community, displaying her artwork at multiple art shows. She lived in Oregon, Mexico, New York, and California. She cherished cats, roses, books, Christmas, and Oregon - and passed those joys onto her family. She is survived by her three grown children - who gave her the greatest pleasures in life (and likely challenges too) - Istvan, Sandor, and Zsa Zsa and their spouses and significant other. She has two granddaughters - Sara and Julia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Laszlo Palagyi, her father, Addison Winchester Lane, and her mother, Gladys A. (Derrick) Lane. Attending at her bedside in her last days were Zsa Zsa, Sandor, Istvan, and his wife Laura. As summed up by one of her dear friends just moments after she passed away, "never have we encountered a person with so much zeal and love of life - her energy is infectious and her passion boundless - even to the end." We will dearly miss our leading lady. Memorial donations can be made in Addyse's name to the or to Smile Train. A private service will be held at a later date. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary