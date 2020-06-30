Adelaide McMillin Graham



Adelaide McMillin Graham, was born on June 15, 1940, in Los Angeles CA, and passed on June 22, 2020. The first of five children born to William Sherman Cox and Adelaide McMillin Cox.



Addie graduated Oxnard High School in 1958. She married in 1959; she and her husband raised three sons and a daughter, before going their separate ways. The family had relocated to Oregon, where Addie lived 30 years. Addie's career was in health and human resources for the State of Oregon.



After her children had each become successful young adults, she met and married the love of her life, Lloyd Graham. She had Lloyd for only 12 treasured years; he passed in 1998.



Addie returned to Southern CA in 2000, and actively volunteered with AARP, and various senior-serving agencies. The last decade she has resided in the Apple Valley, CA area.



Addie shares a wonderful relationship with her dear daughter, Ann Holtz and Ann's husband John Holtz. She has enjoyed many travel experiences with her family, notably to Scotland, England, Paris, Washington DC, New York City, and the great Northwest.



Addie's life has been blessed with a loving family, of which she has been the matriarch since she was a teen. Addie has been the driving force, ensuring her siblings and their families stay connected through holiday events, family weekends and travel excursions. Daughter Ann is now assuming this pivotal role in keeping family ties strong. Addie has also been blessed with many loving friends.



Addie is survived by siblings Walter Cox and Adrienne Cox; children Ann Holtz, Maurie White, Pat White and Jeff White; and grandchildren Stephanie Reyes, Marcus White, Raymond White and Crystal White.



A Celebration of life will be on September 15th located at Grand Hotel in Salem 201 Liberty St. S.E. Salem, Oregon from 2pm - 5pm.









