|
|
Adele Louise Egan
Salem - Adele Egan, age 94 passed away on Jan. 16th. She was born Nov. 5, 1925, and grew up on the family farm in Brooks, where she learned the hard-working habits she lived by all her life. She graduated from Willamette University in 1949. She remained a loyal Pi Phi alumnus, and served as their treasurer for many years. She got right to work, pursuing a long career with the Oregon Department of Transportation. She became the first female right of way agent, then Right of Way Office manager. Her steady determination to push past the limits set on "career girls" in the 1950s, '60s and '70s helped pave the way for younger women to succeed. She supported American Business Women's Assoc. and other groups that promoted women's success.
A lover of art and music, Adele enjoyed and generously supported the efforts of the Salem arts community. Her post-retirement years became filled with her interests in local history and she put in countless hours working with Marion County Historical Society, then helped found Brooks Historical Society. But she didn't just live in the past - she believed in the importance of keeping up with current civic events and being involved in our community. She was a firm believer in social justice and was a founding member of Common Cause, a supporter of Southern Poverty Law, and a contributor to local organizations that help the poor and hungry. She was proud of the work that her parish, St. Edward Catholic Church did for the Keizer community.
Adele loved the beauty of the world, and loved traveling to see it. She went all over the USA, to Costa Rica, and to Europe. She carefully tended her garden, especially her beloved iris collection. She could often be found helping her niece, Ellen, at Egan Gardens next to her home.
She was predeceased by her brother, William Egan, and is survived by her nieces, Carol Ann Armstrong and Ellen Egan of Salem, and Marian Anderson of Spokane, WA.
There will be visitation at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service on Thurs. Jan, 23rd from 2 to 4 pm. Rosary will be at 10 am, and funeral mass at 10:30 on Friday Jan. 24th at St. Edward Catholic Church, 5303 River Rd N, Keizer. A reception will follow.
Adele loved flowers, so it's alright to send them, but if you prefer, you can donate to Brooks Historical Society or Marion-Polk Food Share in her memory.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020