Gervais - Adrian Allan 'Al' Bahler passed away on June 5, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born in Torrance, California to Rosamond (Harry) Bahler and Adrian Alden Bahler on February 27, 1937.



He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ruth Louise Bahler, daughter Kathleen Steele and granddaughter Sarah Steele and her husband Bruce Roller Jr; Betty Wickstrom was his older sister who predeceased him.



Al graduated from Marshfield High School in 1955. He went to college at Oregon State University graduating in 1959. He served three years active duty in the U.S. Navy and then became a reserve officer. He retired out of the Navy as a Captain. After active duty, he returned to OSU to obtain his Masters. Al taught high school Science for many years; first in Rio Vista, CA and then at North Salem High School. After retiring from teaching, he farmed hazelnuts.



In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Oregon Hazelnut Research and Extension Fund c/o Nut Growers Society, 21595-A Delores Way NE, Aurora, OR 97002. Due to the current restrictions, a Memorial Service has not been planned. Cared for by City View Funeral Home.









