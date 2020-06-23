Agripina "Rose" Eurton
Albany - Agripina "Rose" Eurton, 81, will be fondly remembered by her many nicknames; Greepe, Greep, Mom, Mama, Oh Mother, Aunt, Grammy, GG, &Mamacita. She passed peacefully into God's graces, surrounded by family, Thursday evening the 18th of June, 2020 after succumbing to her cancer. Rose is in the company of angels with her husband Wayne & son Bobby and is survived by her children Gary, Pete, Marcy, Lynda, Wayne, and Maryann along with her grandchildren Carolyn, Joshua, Brittany, Michael, Andrew, Travis, Erik, and Candice and her great grandchildren Zoey, Daxton, Diego, Paisley, Evelyn, Van, and another on the way.
Rose was born in sunny Los Angeles, California on June 23rd, 1938 to Marcelina and Anacleto Muñiz. She loved the warmth, spending time on the beach as a young girl helping her mother collect abalone for dinner. Spending the last decade in the Pacific Northwest she reminisced about her vacations in Palm Springs or on grand cruise ships. Her vivid life in California was enriched by the memories she made with her husband Wayne and 7 children. The two met at work, fell in love and married in 1960. They were happily married for many decades until Wayne's passing in 1998.
A talented artist, "Greepe" can be found signed on oil and watercolor paintings at home as well as with the whole family. Her interests also included caring for the beautiful flowers in her garden as well as arranging the flowers with her sister Mary for St. Edwards church in Keizer, Oregon. She was very competitive at playing cards and board games, had an eye for collectible antiques, and enjoyed touring the local wineries. She had a passion for living life to its fullest and making the most of every chance to celebrate.
In honor of Rose, there will be a rosary service from 4-8pm Thursday June 25th at the Keizer Funeral Chapel in West Salem, Oregon and the funeral mass will be held Friday morning, June 26th, at 11am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany, Oregon. Flowers are welcome for services however you might consider planting a flower in her memory as she loved watching them grow. Memories and condolences can be shared at keizerchapel.com.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.