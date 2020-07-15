1/
Akiko Rose Yamaka
1927 - 2020
Akiko Rose Yamaka

Keizer - Akiko Rose Sase Yamaka, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020 at her residence in Keizer, Oregon. She was 92 years old. Rose was born on October 8, 1927 in Brawley, California. In 1953 she married Wesley Yamaka, who preceded her in death in 2015. Wes and Rose lived in several locations in California, Washington and Maryland, before retiring to Keizer in 1997. Rose will be remembered by family and friends as being a kind, loving, sweet-natured person who truly cared about people.

Rose is survived by her two sons, Matthew (Jo Anne) Yamaka, of Columbia, Maryland and Dave (Julie) Yamaka of Keizer, Oregon, three grandchildren, Sara (Xavier), Stephanie (Michael), and Kevin (Leslie), and four great-grandchildren, Ona Akiko, Nora, Oscar, and Emerson Rose.

Rose's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at The Arbor at Avamere Court for providing Rose with wonderful care for over five years. They would also like to thank Willamette Valley Hospice for their care during Rose's final days. Rose will be laid to rest in Los Angeles, California.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Keizer Funeral Chapel
