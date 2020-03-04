Resources
Al Pulliam, 80, passed away on February 28, 2020. He was the loving husband of Judy Pulliam for the last 59 years. Born in Hanford, CA, he was the son of Earl and Ann Pulliam. He grew up in Dixon, CA where he and Judy became high school sweethearts. After retiring from Shell Oil Company, he relocated to Salem, OR where he enjoyed working in the wholesale cabinet hardware industry. Al LOVED Hotrods and was a member of the Willamette Valley Hotrod Club where he won many trophies for his orange 37 Ford. He is survived by his wife Judy, his two daughters Tami Lundy and Lesley Rabinowitz, his granddaughter Lauren Lundy and his brother John Pulliam. He passed away peacefully with Judy by his side at Windsong Memory Care.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020
