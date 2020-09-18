1/1
Albert Herbert Bertoli
Scio - Albert, 92, passed away at home. He was born on October 3, 1927 in Irondale, Ohio to Peter and Ida Bertoli. He moved to San Jose, California with his family when he was 15 years old. Albert served in World War II from 1945 to 1948 and inactive duty from 1948 to 1953. He received a Victory medal in World War II and honorable mention for good conduct. After some college Albert became a manager in the manufacturing industry and worked for Beckman Medical Instruments for 32 years. He married his wife, Evelyn, on June 5, 1992 in Stayton and they were married for 28 years. His hobbies included his love for repairing and rebuilding computers and gardening with his John Deere tractor. Albert is preceded in death by his sisters: Zella Wardles and Helen Silva; he is survived by his wife: Evelyn Bertoli of Stayton; his sisters: Aggie Hatzenpiller and Elizabeth Bernardo; his children: Michael (Mary) Bertoli of California; Lisa Glanville of California; Timothy (Lou-Lou) Lock of Lyons and 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held at a later date. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 23, 2020.
