Albert J. Gregory, Jr.
Keizer - Born July 17, 1927 in Brockton, Massachusetts, Albert Joseph Gregory, Jr. passed away on December 5, 2019 surrounded by his family. Al was raised in Whitman, MA, where he graduated from Whitman High School. Al, however, did not attend his graduation ceremony as he enlisted in the US Navy and was shipped out to Sampson, NY for boot camp, leaving his father, Albert Sr, to receive his diploma.
Al served four years in the US Navy and spent time aboard both the USS Oregon City and the USS Cascade. Upon being discharged, he returned to Whitman where he played semi-pro football for the Whitman town team. While watching one of the Whitman games, a coach from Mt. San Antonio Junior College in California was impressed with Al's play and offered him a scholarship. Al accepted and moved to the west coast where he attended Mt. SAC and played football.
Upon graduation, Al was encouraged to go on a blind date. On this blind date, he met Frances Baker and, about ten months later, they were married on April 19th, 1952. Together, they raised five children, traveled the US, Canada, and Europe, with trips to Italy easily Al's favorites.
Al's first career was in law enforcement as he served four years on the police force in Pomona, CA soon after being married. After the birth of their first child, Al returned to school at LaVerne College to pursue a degree - and a career - in education. Al's career in education took him and his family to a variety of places including Hornbrook, CA, Amsterdam, NY, Galway, NY, Merced, CA, Stayton, OR, and finally, Mt. Angel, OR. Throughout his career, he served in a variety of roles including teacher, coach, counselor, dean of students, principal, and superintendent. Al retired at age 57 from the Mt. Angel School District where he served as Superintendent for nine years. After retirement, he was asked to bring his leadership style and expertise to the role of Interim Superintendent in several school districts including Dayton, Carlton, and Cloverdale. Throughout his career in education, Al was a mentor and role model to many students, staff, and administrators.
In February of 2001, Al and Fran looked to "downsize" in their retirement and left their home in Mt. Angel, relocating to Keizer, OR. There, they became members of St. Edwards Catholic Church, made many new friends, and continued to travel the world. Nothing brought Al and Fran more pleasure than traveling to spend time with their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, who they loved to brag about. Al and Fran enjoyed married life together for 59 years until Fran preceded him in death in April of 2011.
Al lived a life of service. In addition to serving as a law enforcement officer and educator, Al was a member of the American Legion for over 60 years and was a Lions Club member in both Merced - where he served as President, and Mt. Angel, where he started the club and also served as President.
Al's survivors include his five children; Kathy Kendig (Mike), Mike Gregory, Terri Sieverson, Mark Gregory (Marla), and Dan Gregory (Sue). Additionally, Al leaves behind 12 grandchildren, including four Kendigs - Joseph, Anthony, Natalie, and Thomas; two Sieversons - Jessica and Matthew; and six Gregorys - Nicholas, Zachary, and Samantha; and Ryan, Kellen, and Jocelyn; along with three great grandchildren. Finally, Al is also survived by his special friend, Shirley Huntley, who brought joy to his life and held a special place in his heart for the past six years.
A mass celebrating Al Gregory's life will be held at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Keizer at 10:30am on Monday, December 16th. The mass will be followed by a reception at the St. Edwards Social Hall. Private interment will take place later that day at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Mt. Angel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Willamette Valley Hospice.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019