Unger Funeral Chapel, Mount Angel - Mt. Angel
190 Railroad Avenue
Mt. Angel, OR 97362
1-503-845-2592
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Mt. Angel, OR
Albert John Mochel


1931 - 2019
Mt. Angel - Born March 1, 1931 in New Brunswick New Jersey to

Albert Mochel and Victoria Klusinski. At 88, Albert was very independent and was able to remain in his home until recently. He moved into the wonderful Intuitive Residential Care facility in Mt. Angel where he peacefully passed away on September 5, 2019.

Albert served with honors in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict.

While living in Iowa he met and married Mary Ann Tully on October 27th, 1973 in Bettendorf, Iowa. They lived and worked there for the next 20 years. They retired to Mt. Angel where Albert built their home as he was a gifted carpenter. They enjoyed their church family and faith. Mary Ann experienced some health challenges resulting in Albert becoming her caregiver until her death in 2016.

In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and creating beauty at his well-organized workbench.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday September 11th at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mt. Angel, Oregon. Inurnment will take place at Willamette National Cemetery at a latter date.

Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel - Mt. Angel
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 10, 2019
