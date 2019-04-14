Services
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Albert Stanley Wenzel


1930 - 2019
Albert Stanley Wenzel Obituary
Albert Stanley Wenzel

Salem - Albert "Stan" Wenzel was born September 19, 1930 in Newberg, OR to Albert W.H. Wenzel and Carrie Morgan, whom both have preceded him in death.

Stan served in the Korean War with the US Army in Med Co, 7th Regt 1st Cav Div. at Ft. Belbore, VA from 1951 - 1953 as a combat medic.

Stan worked 21 years for the State of Oregon Highway Division as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic 1, retiring in 1991.

Stan enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, history, going to the casino, video poker and meeting with his buddies for coffee at his favorite place, Elmer's. He was a former member of car clubs, Willamette Motor Club, Sports Car Club of American and Porsche Club of America.

Stan is survived by his companion of 31 years, Jean D'Amico; step-daughters, Loraine Steward and Lorelei Boswell; Step-son Greg Pratt (Tammy); Aunt, Eunice Martin and many long-time friends who will miss him dearly.

Services will be 1:00pm Wednesday, April 17th at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 14, 2019
