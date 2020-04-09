Resources
More Obituaries for Alda Scharf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alda Miller Scharf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alda Miller Scharf Obituary
Alda Miller Scharf

Alda Scharf, of Perrydale, passed away at the age of 100, of natural causes. She was pre-deceased in 2015 by her husband of 69 years, Bob Scharf. She is survived by their three children John Scharf (wife Charlotte), Jay Scharf and Pam Scharf; two grandsons, Jason (Anna) Scharf and Justin (Sarah) Scharf; and four great grandchildren, Robert, Megan, Garrett and Grady.

Wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, friend, she was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

A private family graveside service has been held. A celebration of life is being planned for this fall.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -