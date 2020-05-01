|
|
Alfred Walter Von Flue
Salem - Alfred Walter Von Flue
July 18, 1920—April 29, 2020
Alfred Walter Von Flue, 99, of Salem, passed away April 29, 2020 in Salem, Oregon.
Alfred (Al) was born July 18, 1920 in Silverton, Oregon to Walter and Elise (Stadeli) Von Flue. He was the second of eleven children, including three sets of twins, and was born a few minutes before his twin sister, Aldine. Alfred grew up on the family farm in Silverton and graduated from Evergreen Grade School. Following his eighth grade graduation, he left school to work on the family dairy.
Alfred married Marie Montandon on June 22, 1944 and they celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in 2019. Two years after they married, Alfred and Marie purchased the acreage across the street from the dairy, where they raised their family and lived for the next 70 years. Although it was not always easy, Alfred loved farming. He continued working for his parents until forming a partnership with his brother, Arnold. Later, he purchased the dairy and surrounding property from his father. After eventually selling the dairy cows, he continued to farm until he retired. Over the years, he raised several crops, including hops, alfalfa, pole and bush beans, corn, and wheat. In 2016, Alfred and Marie moved from the family home in Silverton to Lancaster Village in Salem, where he resided until his death.
Alfred was a devoted family man and was always supportive of his four children's and grandchildren's activities. His free time centered on family and church, which were the most important factors in his life. Always a man of strong faith and an active church attendee, he was a member of the Christian Apostolic Church in Salem until his death. A kind and loving man, he always tried to live according to his faith, treating everyone with honesty, fairness and respect. He loved to visit and talk over old times with family and friends. Quite a story teller, he kept people entertained with his stories. He was always ready to help a neighbor or relative any way he could. Alfred and Marie volunteered for over 20 years with Meals on Wheels, delivering meals to shut-ins, and he served on the Board of Evergreen Grade School. He was active in various farming organizations, including the Marion County Dairy Association, Wilco Farmers, Agripac, Blue Lake Co-op, and the Oregon Farm Bureau. Self-educated, he loved to read newspapers, magazines, and books. He kept himself up-to-date and informed about local, national, and world events, as well as the most current farm practices. He never lost his love of the outdoors and his passion for farming.
Alfred was preceded in death by his parents, eight siblings, and daughter-in-law, Sue (Douglas) Von Flue. He is survived by his wife, Marie; his children, Paula (Robert) Moore, Lester (Laura) Von Flue, Douglas Von Flue, and Lisa (Gene) Oster; seven grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren; his sister, Rose Rustin, and his brother, Arnold Von Flue.
Arrangements are by Unger Funeral Chapel of Silverton. A private graveside service will be held at City View Cemetery in Salem on Tuesday, May 5. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alfred's name to the Union Gospel Mission in Salem or the Silverton Meals on Wheels.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 1 to May 3, 2020