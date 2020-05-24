|
|
Alice Dufault Ryan
Salem - Alice (nee Dufault) Ryan died on May 16, 2020 at age 99. She was born and raised in Salem Massachusetts where she met and married her husband of 59 years, Robert. Together they raised 6 children after moving to San Jose California in 1953. They moved again to Salem (but this time in Oregon) in 1984. Robert's death in 2004 was a great blow to Alice. They had many rich experiences together.
Alice was loved by many outside of the family. She could befriend anyone and had no prejudices. She loved to knit and crochet and collect things that had great value to her, if not to others. She was a resident of Southern Hills Assisted Living where she developed tight (but brief) relationships.
We remember Alice for being a straight-shooter with a good-hearted wit. She could make you laugh with her honest assessment of things. Sadly, she was preceded in death by 3 of her children, Gale Potter (1969), Bruce Ryan (1994) and Gary Ryan (2016). She is survived by 3 daughters, Donna Espinosa, Beverly Ryan (husband Michael) and Colleen Follas. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
There will be no services at this time as it is difficult for the family to travel during the pandemic. We ask that you remember Alice for the fun person that she was and we hope that she brought some laughter into your life. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 24, 2020