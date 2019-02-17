|
|
Alice Ethel Goertzen
Mesa, AZ - 1925 to 2019
A much beloved and true matriarch of the Goertzen family went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at home in Mesa, Arizona surrounded by her family. Alice was born May 8, 1925 in Frazer, Montana. After moving to Oregon as a young girl and later settling in Salem, she met and married Elmer Goertzen. Thereafter, four children were born to the family: Sharon Goertzen Clark (Dan), Ron Goertzen, Gene Goertzen (Shelley), and Duane Goertzen. She was the proud, involved grandmother of 9, great grandmother of 15, and great-great grandmother of 6 with 2 on the way. Devoted to her family, at 93, she still traveled to attend great grandchildren's graduations and weddings as late as last spring.
Preceding Mom in death were her parents, Jacob and Martha Schmidt; stepmother, Ella Neufeld Schmidt; sister, Doris Plantz; and husband, Elmer Goertzen.
There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, February 23rd at Sunnyside Little Chapel of the Chimes, 11667 SE Stevens Rd, Happy Valley, Oregon. (Just off I-205, Sunnyside exit) near Willamette National Cemetery where she will be buried with Dad. Viewing 1-1:30 PM with service starting at 2 PM. Gathering and refreshments will follow.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 17, 2019