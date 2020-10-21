1/
Alice Miriam Kinnaird
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Miriam Kinnaird

Silverton - Alice Miriam Kinnaird, 91, formerly of Silverton, passed away October 17th. She was born to parents Frank Howard and Jennie Eicher Howard on May 29th, 1929 in Medford, Oregon. Alice graduated from Medford High School in 1948, and received a Bachelors degree in Elementary Education from Southern Oregon College in 1952. She married the late Fred Kinnaird in 1954, and they lived together in Silverton for more than 50 years. Alice is survived by three children: Lynn Nickelson, Kathryn Slate, and Cindy Humphreys (Mark) all living in Eugene, Oregon. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Alice was predeceased by her loving husband in 1999. Alice was a woman of God and dedicated much of her time as a steward of the Methodist Church. As a youth she went on Methodist Caravans representing her faith. She remained active in the church through her adult life, as a leader, preacher and teacher. Alice's professional life was dedicated to educating children. She taught mostly 4th grade, in and around Marion County. In the last years of her teaching career she taught Title 1, focusing on children with learning disabilities, and teaching them how to read - this was the most rewarding time of her career. Alice and her husband Fred spent their retirement years creating beautiful hand-crafted and hand-painted woodwork together and attending various holiday markets to sell their creations. She was a loving mother, grandmother and wife. A blessing to all who met her. An angel on earth. A memorial is being held Thursday, October 29th, at 1:00pm at Unger Funeral Chapel in Silverton. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the number allowed in attendance will be reserved for family members. Graveside service to follow. You are welcome to join via Zoom and will need to register in advance for the service https://greaternw.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJckcOChqD0iH9cgiCLx8nFuJJ59Oj2J7ALE

In Lieu of sending flowers please make donations in support of Silverton Together, Lane County Signature Hospice, or a charity of your choosing. Assisting the family is Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Silverton Appeal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton - Silverton
229 Mill Streeet
Silverton, OR 97381
1-503-873-5141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton - Silverton Silverton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved