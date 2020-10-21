Alice Miriam Kinnaird
Silverton - Alice Miriam Kinnaird, 91, formerly of Silverton, passed away October 17th. She was born to parents Frank Howard and Jennie Eicher Howard on May 29th, 1929 in Medford, Oregon. Alice graduated from Medford High School in 1948, and received a Bachelors degree in Elementary Education from Southern Oregon College in 1952. She married the late Fred Kinnaird in 1954, and they lived together in Silverton for more than 50 years. Alice is survived by three children: Lynn Nickelson, Kathryn Slate, and Cindy Humphreys (Mark) all living in Eugene, Oregon. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Alice was predeceased by her loving husband in 1999. Alice was a woman of God and dedicated much of her time as a steward of the Methodist Church. As a youth she went on Methodist Caravans representing her faith. She remained active in the church through her adult life, as a leader, preacher and teacher. Alice's professional life was dedicated to educating children. She taught mostly 4th grade, in and around Marion County. In the last years of her teaching career she taught Title 1, focusing on children with learning disabilities, and teaching them how to read - this was the most rewarding time of her career. Alice and her husband Fred spent their retirement years creating beautiful hand-crafted and hand-painted woodwork together and attending various holiday markets to sell their creations. She was a loving mother, grandmother and wife. A blessing to all who met her. An angel on earth. A memorial is being held Thursday, October 29th, at 1:00pm at Unger Funeral Chapel in Silverton. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the number allowed in attendance will be reserved for family members. Graveside service to follow. You are welcome to join via Zoom and will need to register in advance for the service https://greaternw.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJckcOChqD0iH9cgiCLx8nFuJJ59Oj2J7ALE
In Lieu of sending flowers please make donations in support of Silverton Together, Lane County Signature Hospice, or a charity of your choosing. Assisting the family is Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton.