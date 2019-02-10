|
|
Alice S. Gruber
Salem - August 2, 1922 - January 23, 2019
Alice S. Gruber, born Alice Shirley Moskovitz in Akron, Ohio and longtime resident of Toledo and Salem, Oregon, died peacefully at her home in Salem.
Alice was born at home to Hungarian immigrant parents, Blanche and Harry Moskovitz. She fondly remembered her early years in Akron with a large family and many friends. The depression of the 1930's, WWII and the politics of the day deeply influenced her life. Alice married her high school sweetheart, Matthew "Papp" Gruber in 1944. Together they raised seven children with Alice clearly in charge of the household. She instilled strong values, ethics, and confidence in her children and many other kids who spent hours in the Gruber home. She mothered by example and allowed her children to explore their passions, believing they would come to their senses in the end. She taught her children how to actively belong to and engage in a community and that civic duty is an obligation. She was a firm believer that a positive attitude can be the difference between having a good day or a bad day.
Alice loved writing and appreciated the power of words. Her first job was library assistant in the Akron Public Library; later she worked in the Salem Public Library, and in Toledo she was active in Toledo Civic Club which operated and maintained the Toledo Public Library for many years. Libraries were almost sacred places for her. Her last employment was as a proof reader for the Oregon Office of Legislative Counsel. At LC, she worked with words and language and alongside people she admired and with whom she formed lasting friendships. She advocated for and volunteered in Toledo schools and a wide variety of community organizations in Akron, Toledo and Salem.
Alice was a passionate supporter of peace and universal human rights. She supported the United Nations, especially the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights. She opposed the war in Vietnam. As one would expect, she embraced the civil rights movement and federal action to enforce racial and religious civil rights. A child of the 20's and 30's, and a woman who knew her own mind, she also embraced the feminist movement, supported passage of the ERA and most recently, at the age of 94, proudly "marched" in the 2017 Women's March in Salem. Her guiding principle was simply the Golden Rule: Do not treat others as you would not have them treat you.
In addition to her family and the friends she gathered wherever she went, Mom loved listening to music, reading most anything, watching the news, marking her ballot and dropping it into the ballot box on election day. She was delighted by the Oregon coast, road trips, comfortable shoes (especially red ones), warm hats, colorful clothing, art of any kind, good food, peanut butter chocolate ice cream, milk shakes, gin and tonic, "just a little bit of" red wine, and a good laugh. She lived her life well, laughed a lot and smiled more, loved much and much loved.
Alice was preceded in death by her three siblings, Sid, Frances and Ruth, and by her beloved husband Matthew and son, Robert. She is survived by six children and their spouses, Frank (Pat), David (Hilde), Merrick Kriz (Mike), Cindy Gruber-Condon (Dick), Sandy, Nancy (Mark Stockdale), and (Michele Novak); 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
A memorial celebration will be held at Temple Beth Sholom in Salem on February 24, at 2:00 p.m. The family would appreciate personal recollections of Alice and suggests a memorial donation to Oregon Public Broadcasting, Marion-Polk Food Share, your local library, Greater Toledo Pool, UNICEF, Temple Beth Sholom synagogue in Salem.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 10, 2019