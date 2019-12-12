|
Alice (Bea) Stormer
Alice (Bea) Stormer passed away in her Newberg home surrounded by her family on November 26, 2019.
A memorial service was held at her church in Dundee Oregon on December 1st and a private committal was held at the Fairview Cemetery in Gates Oregon on Dec 4th where she joined her husband Glenn Stormer who proceeded her in death.
Bea was born August 15,1924 in the town of Westport, Oregon. Bea spent much of her life in Idanha, Oregon, moving to Newberg 21 years ago. She had a love of family and close friends. Most of her days were spent with her many friends, playing bridge, volunteering at the library, playing dice, bowling and going on beach get a ways. She was always a light for friends, family and her community. She is survived in death by daughter, Laura Stormer; Grandkids, Mike Daniel, Dale Houck, Tim Houck, Angela Houck, Becky, Glenda and Todd Stormer. Many great grandchildren, and great - great grandchildren.
Arrangements were made by Attrell's Funeral chapel of Newberg, Oregon. Please visit their web site for details at Attrell.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019