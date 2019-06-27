|
|
Alison Huxford
Salem - Alison Huxford, 50, passed away peacefully at her Salem residence on June 19, 2019. She is survived by her parents, Gary and Catherine Huxford, and by sisters Leslie (Nay), Lynne (West), Carol (Jones), Janice (Huxford-Warrick), and brothers Shaun, Tom, and Dale, as well as multitudes of nieces and nephews, all of whom she treasured, and many longtime friends.
Alison was born March 18, 1969, in Logan, Utah. Her family subsequently moved to Monmouth, Oregon, where she spent the childhood and young adult years of her life. She graduated from Central High in 1987, married her classmate, Steve Brattin, and worked for the Key Title Company in Salem and Portland.
With time Alison chose to follow her employment prospects south to the warmer climates of Arizona and California, eventually settling in San Diego where she was Senior Vice President at Torrey Pines Bank. It was in San Diego that she met Wayne Green who became her dear friend and companion. The two of them indulged their joint fondness for the sea and spent time on the (warm) salt water of the Gulf and south Atlantic.
A private celebration of her life will be held for family and friends at a later time. Memories and condolences may be left at FarnstromMortuary.com. At Alison's request, in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the in her name.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 27, 2019