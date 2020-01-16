|
|
Alix Bell
Salem - Born in Tillamook, Oregon, on April 18, 1942, Alexandra Ann Bell (nee Bradfield) passed away at home in Salem on December 30th from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Alix lived most of her life in the Salem-Stayton area. Growing up an only child without a father (he had died shortly before her birth), she described a somewhat lonely childhood. As a result, she was always happiest in the company of others her seven Vogt cousins; her college sorority sisters; her life-long friend Connie Keil; and her fellow volunteers, co-workers, and other friends throughout adulthood. Alix graduated from North Salem High School in 1960 and attended Oregon State University where she was a member of the Kappa Gamma sorority and earned a degree in food science and business administration. She married Neal Bell of Stayton in 1963. They had a daughter and son, and the family moved to a farm near Scio in the mid-1970s. Being on the farm afforded Alix the opportunity to indulge her love of animals. At one point, farm life included four dogs, two cats, five rabbits (including one house-rabbit), two goats, half a dozen chickens, and a horse. The animals, and the veterinarian, prospered. Aside from animals, Alix loved bright, cheerful colors and all things whimsical and happy. Her children benefited from picnics in the snow, playing in the mud, decorating cookies, endless children's books, and many trips to the Oregon coast to fly kites. Alix and Neal divorced in the late 1980s and she later met Larry Delk who would become her long-time partner in life. They enjoyed many years of shared interests: concerts, art shows, theater, more concerts, and travels around the US and Europe. Having a volunteer spirit, Alix was at different times a girl scout troop leader, a breast-feeding counselor, a member of the symphony auxiliary, a member of the women's Philanthropic Educational Organization, and a victims' advocate with the Marion County District Attorney's office. Alix is survived by partner Larry Delk of Salem, daughter Dyvon Bell Hile of Tigard, son and daughter-in-law Damon and Andrea Bell of Ecuador, and grandchildren Linden Hile and Ruben and Amalia Bell.
Alix and Larry have been members of St. Paul's Epicopal Church for many years, and a memorial will be held there (1444 Liberty St SE Salem) on Saturday, February 8th at 2:00pm. The family asks that any donations be made to the Oregon Humane Society or the American Parkinson Disease Association. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020